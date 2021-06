Maton (1-0) got the win in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox after allowing a hit and punching out two in a scoreless sixth.

Maton allowed a leadoff double to Yoan Moncada but was able to take care of the next three hitters to get out of the inning with no harm done. The 28-year-old earned his first win and hold of the year and lowered his ERA to 6.75 to go along with a 26:9 K:BB over 17.1 innings.