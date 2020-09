Maton (2-3) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while pitching just one-third of an inning Saturday, as the Indians fell to the Tigers 5-2.

Maton took the loss and tarnished strong work from the Cleveland bullpen after starter Triston McKenzie was pulled after four innings. After logging a 3.00 ERA through his first 19 appearances, Maton ballooned his ERA to 4.91 with Saturday's showing.