Maton allowed a run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Kansas City. He did not factor in the decision.

Maton worked as an opener Tuesday, and the only run he allowed came on a Michael Taylor single in the second inning. Through 10 innings this season, Maton owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB. He'll likely return to a low-leverage role in the bullpen.