Maton was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 26th man for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Maton will provide the Indians with an extra arm as the team goes with a bullpen game for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill. The reliever owns an unsightly 7.77 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 24.1 innings this season.