Maton allowed one walk and struck out one over 1.1 innings in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

May has been a bit of a roller-coaster month for the reliever -- he's allowed five runs over 5.1 innings. For comparison, Maton only gave up two runs across 7.1 innings in April. Overall, the 28-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings this season. He's seen very little high-leverage work without a save or hold to his name.