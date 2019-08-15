Maton was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Maton heads to the major-league club after being acquired by the Indians on July 12. In nine appearances with Triple-A Columbus since then, he carries a 17:4 K:BB with a 0.84 WHIP over 10.2 innings pitched. The 26-year-old carries an ERA of 7.77 with a 20:6 K:BB in 24.1 innings pitched for the Padres this season. Left-hander Logan Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

