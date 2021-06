Maton allowed two hits and struck out three in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Baltimore.

Maton has been somewhat inconsistent with 12 runs allowed in his last 13.2 innings, but he was able to get out of a jam in the sixth inning Tuesday. The right-hander has a 6.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 39:9 K:BB and one hold in 24.2 innings. He hasn't pitched well enough so far to earn a higher-leverage role.