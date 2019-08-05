Maton was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.

Maton was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Monday's starter, Aaron Civale, who was summoned from Triple-A in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old reliever has yet to debut for the Indians since being acquired from San Diego in mid-July.

