Indians' Preston Claiborne: Out with elbow strain
Claiborne was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow strain Tuesday.
The 30-year-old joined the Indians on a minor-league deal this offseason and opened the season with Triple-A Columbus. He owns a 4.05 ERA in 73.1 innings at the big-league level. The severity of his injury is not yet clear.
