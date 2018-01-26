Indians' Preston Claiborne: Signs NRI deal with Indians
Claiborne agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians on Friday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Claiborne spent a majority of last season at Triple-A Round Rock within the Rangers' system, posting a 1.89 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 38 innings of relief. The 30-year-old only appeared in one major-league game and hasn't been a reliable arm since the 2014 campaign when he was a member of the Yankees. While Claiborne could see some time in the Indians' bullpen, he shouldn't be on the fantasy radar moving forward.
