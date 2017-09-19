Indians' Quentin Holmes: Wraps up first pro season

Holmes slashed .161/.204/.280 over 41 games during his first professional season in the Arizona League.

Holmes made the jump from high school to professional baseball at age 17. As to be expected, he went through quite a few growing pains, striking out at a 36.6 percent clip and failing to consistently make solid contact. Looking at the brighter notes, Holmes did collect 11 extra-base hits, including three triples and a pair of homers. The outfielder also chipped in 15 RBI and 22 runs over his 153 plate appearances. It's way too early to project where the teenager will end up, but there's a reason Cleveland made him a second-round pick in 2017, and dynasty owners should stay tuned to Holmes' progress.