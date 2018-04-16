Indians' Rajai Davis: Feeling good after minor eye injury
Davis required four stitches to seal an open wound above his left eye, which he sustained while stealing second base in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays, Ben Weinrib of MLB.com reports.
Davis wasn't forced to exit the contest as a result of the injury and passed all concussion tests afterward. He likely would have been ready to play if needed Saturday and Sunday, but poor weather in Cleveland resulted in the postponements of both games. If he's not included in the lineup when the Tribe resumes play Tuesday against the Twins in Puerto Rico, Davis should be available off the bench as a pinch hitter or late-inning defensive replacement.
