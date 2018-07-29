Indians' Rajai Davis: Gets third straight start
Davis will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With Tyler Naquin landing on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right hip discomfort that was later reclassified as a stress reaction, Davis tentatively looks to be in store for an everyday role in center field. He'll draw his third straight start Sunday, but a clearer picture on Davis' outlook might not come until after Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline passes. With Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) also facing an uncertain return date, the Tribe could be in the market for an impact outfielder, which may result in Davis falling back into a reserve gig.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?