Davis will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Tyler Naquin landing on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right hip discomfort that was later reclassified as a stress reaction, Davis tentatively looks to be in store for an everyday role in center field. He'll draw his third straight start Sunday, but a clearer picture on Davis' outlook might not come until after Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline passes. With Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) also facing an uncertain return date, the Tribe could be in the market for an impact outfielder, which may result in Davis falling back into a reserve gig.