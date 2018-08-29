Davis (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Wednesday.

Davis is scheduled to play Wednesday and Thursday for the Indians' Eastern League affiliate before he's presumably reinstated from the disabled list Saturday when rosters expand. The 37-year-old will likely be ticketed for a role as the Tribe's fourth or fifth outfielder upon returning from the DL with Greg Allen performing well of late as the team's primary center fielder.

