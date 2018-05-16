Indians' Rajai Davis: Leading off Wednesday
Davis is starting in center field and leading off Wednesday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He has now led off in back-to-back games, with both starts coming against southpaws. Davis will draw the occassional start against a righty, but his primary role while the Indians are without three injured outfielders is to play table setter against left-handed pitchers. He has a career 107 wRC+ against lefties and already has eight steals (on 11 attempts) this year despite the fact he is hitting just .232/.280/.275 in 77 plate appearances. His eight steals are by far the most from any plater with less than 100 plate appearances -- Jarrod Dyson (95 PA), Craig Gentry (69 PA) and Jace Peterson (71 PA) each have five steals.
More News
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Feeling good after minor eye injury•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Will break camp with Indians•
-
Indians' Rajai Davis: Signs minor-league deal•
-
Red Sox's Rajai Davis: Fills in for Betts•
-
Red Sox's Rajai Davis: Swipes first two bags with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Rajai Davis: Dished to Red Sox•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...