Davis is starting in center field and leading off Wednesday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He has now led off in back-to-back games, with both starts coming against southpaws. Davis will draw the occassional start against a righty, but his primary role while the Indians are without three injured outfielders is to play table setter against left-handed pitchers. He has a career 107 wRC+ against lefties and already has eight steals (on 11 attempts) this year despite the fact he is hitting just .232/.280/.275 in 77 plate appearances. His eight steals are by far the most from any plater with less than 100 plate appearances -- Jarrod Dyson (95 PA), Craig Gentry (69 PA) and Jace Peterson (71 PA) each have five steals.