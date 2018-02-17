Davis has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Indians that includes an invitation to spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Davis, who is probably best known for the home run he hit off Aroldis Chapman as a member of the Indians in the 2016 World Series, is entering his age-37 season and his career seems to be winding down. He spent most of last year with the A's before finishing the season with a 17-game run with the Red Sox. He was exactly a replacement-level player over that span (0.0 fWAR), as he is no longer a defensive asset and hit just .235/.293/.348. His top skill remains his ability to steal bases -- he stole 29 bags on 36 attempts in just 366 plate appearances last season. That speed makes him useful in fantasy leagues as long as he's seeing semi-regular playing time. However, he will face an uphill battle in that regard this season. Tyler Naquin, Mevlin Upton and Greg Allen will also be competing for a bench outfielder role during spring training.