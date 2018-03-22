Indians' Rajai Davis: Will break camp with Indians
Davis was informed Thursday that he will make the Indians' Opening Day roster, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Davis will serve as a reserve outfielder for the Indians after beating out Melvin Upton, Greg Allen and Tyler Naquin for that role. The 37-year-old is no longer a plus on defense and he hit just .235/.293/.348 across 117 games with the A's and Red Sox last season, but his speed keeps him around as a worthwhile asset -- he stole 29 bases on 36 attempts in just 366 plate appearances in 2017.
