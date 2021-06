Rivera went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Rivera played a key role in Saturday's win, as he smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth that forced extra innings. The backstop ended a two-game hitless streak but hasn't been a consistent source of offense for Cleveland, as he's recorded just eight hits in 33 at-bats and only has one multi-hit game all season long.