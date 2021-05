Rivera went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run scored in a 6-5 win over Toronto in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

The catcher sparked Cleveland's rally with an RBI double in the sixth inning to plate Yu Chang. Rivera then scored the team's second run on an Amed Rosario single. Through 25 plate appearances, Rivera has two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and no home runs. The backup catcher isn't expected to challenge Austin Hedges for a larger share of playing time.