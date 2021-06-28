Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's game 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Rivera went deep to lead off the third and got Cleveland on the board with their first run. He has hit two homers this year, both coming in two of his last three starts. The 37-year-old backstop is slashing .245/.310/.415 with five extra base hits, nine RBI, six runs scored and a 4:22 BB:K over 61 plate appearances. He is second in the pecking order behind Austin Hedges and has appeared in just three games since June 19. Given his lack of volume, Rivera can really only be considered as a streaming option based on if he's starting and what his matchups are.