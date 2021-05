Rivera went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in the 4-0 win over the Royals on Thursday.

Rivera made his season debut Thursday for Cleveland, replacing an injured Roberto Perez (finger) on the active roster. The catcher batted eighth, providing three hits and a run in the bottom of the lineup. The 37-year-old is just a temporary replacement and not known for his offense. He batted over .250 just once since 2015.