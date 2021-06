Rivera went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 11-10 loss to the Pirates.

All three hits were singles, but it was still Rivera's first multi-hit performance since he also banged out three hits back on May 6, and the three RBI were a season high. The 37-year-old catcher is expected to split time behind the dish with Ryan Lavarnway while Austin Hedges (concussion) and Roberto Perez (finger) are sidelined.