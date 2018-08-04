Indians' Richard Palacios: Heads to minor-league DL

Palacios was placed on the 7-day disabled list Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Since being drafted in June in the third round of the 2018 first-year player draft, Palacios worked his way up to Low-A Lake County. The extent of his injury is unknown, but he'll be eligible to return starting Aug. 10.

Our Latest Stories