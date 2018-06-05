Indians' Richard Palacios: Lands with Cleveland in third round

The Indians have selected Palacios with the 103rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A small-school prospect with impressive bloodlines, Palacios was one of the more dominant hitters in the Colonial Athletic Association during his junior season at Towson, registering a .301/.457/.515 line in 55 games. The on-base skills are the primary selling point for Palacios, but the lefty-hitting shortstop also boasts emerging power and impressive speed, as evidenced by his 76-for-88 success rate on the basepaths during his collegiate career. While it's unlikely that he sticks at shortstop long term due to his poor arm, he's probably handy enough with the glove to stick at the keystone.