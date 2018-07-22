Brantly signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Saturday.

Brantly was cut loose by the Braves last Sunday after posting a .218/.254/.293 slash with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The 29-year-old likely just bolsters the organization's catching depth with the departure of Francisco Mejia in the trade with the Padres for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber.

