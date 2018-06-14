Kaminsky (abdomen) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list and transferred to High-A Lynchburg.

Kaminsky has yet to pitch this season after recovering from a forearm injury that he suffered last April, to go along with an abdomen issue that plagued him in recent weeks. Instead of continuing at the Double-A level, the organization decided to bring him back to High-A in order to get his arm back up to speed.

