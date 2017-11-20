Indians' Rob Refsnyder: Claimed by Indians
Refsnyder was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Refsnyder is now on to his third organization in the span of four months, having spent time with the Yankees and Blue Jays during the 2017 season. He had a bit of a name as a prospect, but Refsnyder's stock has plummeted in light of his struggles at the highest level (.233/.306/.311). Look for him to compete for a utility role in spring training.
