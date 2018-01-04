Zarate agreed to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with Cleveland on Thursday.

Zarate has been out of the league for few years, with his last stop coming in the Pirates' organization in 2016. The 30-year-old has also never appeared in a major-league game, but threw 40.1 innings with Triple-A Durham for Tampa Bay in 2015, posting a 2.90 ERA and 49:15 K:BB. Although he will likely start the year with Triple-A Columbus, Zarate will provide additional depth at the pitching position, and could earn a spot start here or there, if needed.