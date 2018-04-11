Perez hit a game-winning solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. He finished the day 2-for-2 with a run, an RBI, and a walk.

Getting the start for Yan Gomes, Perez answered the bell and clubbed his first home run of the season to give the Indians a lead they would not surrender. For as good as Tuesday was for Perez, it's important to note that it was just his fourth game of the season while Gomes has gotten seven starts. Neither catcher has performed well offensively; in fact, Perez's hits Tuesday were his first of the season. That said, Gomes is still the top catcher for the Indians thanks to his defense and command of the pitching staff, which limits Perez's opportunities.