Indians' Roberto Perez: Clubs game-winning homer against Tigers
Perez hit a game-winning solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. He finished the day 2-for-2 with a run, an RBI, and a walk.
Getting the start for Yan Gomes, Perez answered the bell and clubbed his first home run of the season to give the Indians a lead they would not surrender. For as good as Tuesday was for Perez, it's important to note that it was just his fourth game of the season while Gomes has gotten seven starts. Neither catcher has performed well offensively; in fact, Perez's hits Tuesday were his first of the season. That said, Gomes is still the top catcher for the Indians thanks to his defense and command of the pitching staff, which limits Perez's opportunities.
More News
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of Saturday lineup•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: On bench Thursday•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Expected to split time again•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Stays hot with Wednesday home run•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Lifts fifth homer in win over O's•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...