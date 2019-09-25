Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Indians' 11-0 win over the White Sox.

The Tribe values Perez mostly for what he offers defensively, but he's also been one of the more surprisingly productive fantasy catchers this season. While his .238 batting average leaves something to be desired, Perez's 24 home runs have exceeded his output (21) from his previous five big-league seasons combined.