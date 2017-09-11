Indians' Roberto Perez: Lifts fifth homer in win over O's
Perez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo homer in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
He went back-to-back with Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning and has now homered twice already in September after hitting just three over the first five months of the campaign. Perez and Yan Gomes have been basically alternating starts over the past couple weeks.
More News
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Starting on Labor Day•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Continues late-season surge Sunday•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Smacks two-run homer•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Stays hot at dish•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Does his job in extra-inning loss•
-
Indians' Roberto Perez: Unproductive in early half of year•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...