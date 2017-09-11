Play

Perez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo homer in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

He went back-to-back with Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning and has now homered twice already in September after hitting just three over the first five months of the campaign. Perez and Yan Gomes have been basically alternating starts over the past couple weeks.

