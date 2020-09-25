site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-roberto-perez-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Roberto Perez: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez will sit Friday against the Pirates.
Perez hits the bench after starting four straight games and seven of the last eight. Sandy Leon will catch Carlos Carrasco in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read