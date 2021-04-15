site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Perez is not starting Thursday against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Perez has handled a fairly heavy workload behind the plate this season. Thursday's off day will be just his third in the first 12 games. Austin Hedges will get the nod in his absence.
