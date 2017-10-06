Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of lineup Friday
Perez is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday.
Perez will head to the bench for Game 2 of the ALDS after working behind the plate during Thursday's victory. In his place, Yan Gomes will handle the catching duties and bat eighth in the order.
