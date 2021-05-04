site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of Monday's lineup
Perez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
He got back into the mix Monday after dealing with a finger injury. Austin Hedges is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth.
