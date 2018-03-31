Indians' Roberto Perez: Out of Saturday lineup
Perez is not in the lineup against Seattle on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Perez will remain on the bench while Yan Gomes earns another start behind the plate. It's expected that the two will split time this season.
