Indians' Roberto Perez: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez is not in the lineup Sunday at Detroit.
Perez started the past three games and will receive the day off after going 2-for-10 with three walks. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
