Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Perez (finger) will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Perez, who has been on the shelf since early May after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand, has thus far appeared in six games during his rehab assignment, going 2-for-12 with a 3:4 BB:K. He was removed in his rehab game Wednesday after bruising his hand, but follow-up examinations revealed nothing concerning. After getting Thursday off to rest, Perez is expected to be ready to catch for Columbus on Friday in what should be his final rehab appearance. If Perez comes out of Friday's game fine, Cleveland could activate him as soon as Saturday.