Indians' Ryan Hanigan: Lands minors deal with Cleveland
Hanigan agreed Monday with the Indians on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Both of the Indians' top two catchers from 2017 (Roberto Perez and Yan Gomes) have multiple years left on their contract and top prospect Francisco Mejia could be ready for duty behind the plate at some point this season, so it's difficult to envision Hanigan parlaying his minor-league deal into an extended stint with the big club in 2018, barring an injury to one of the aforementioned players. The 37-year-old Hanigan is well regarded for his receiving skills, but wouldn't bring much offensive upside to the table if he ends up landing regular plate appearances with the Indians. He slashed .267/.324/.347 across 112 plate appearances with Colorado last season, which equated to a meager 59 wRC+.
