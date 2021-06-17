Lavarnway's contract was selected by Cleveland on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com

Lavarnway began the year with Triple-A Columbus and slashed .258/.313/.551 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 25 games. He'll join the major-league club after Austin Hedges (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday, and he could split time with Rene Rivera at catcher in the near future.

