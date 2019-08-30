Indians' Ryan Lavarnway: Inks deal with Indians
Lavarnaway signed a contract with the Indians on Friday.
Lavarnaway was released by the Reds on Thursday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new team. The 32-year-old has a .216/.330/.365 slash line over 48 games in Triple-A, and he'll remain at that level with his new organization.
