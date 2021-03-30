Cleveland announced Tuesday that Lavarnway will be a part of its five-man taxi squad for its season-opening series in Detroit, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Lavarnway missed out on a spot on the 26-man Opening Day roster, but his inclusion on the taxi squad signals that he's likely third in the organizational depth chart at catcher behind Roberto Perez and Austin Hedges. Cleveland would have to open up a spot on the 40-man roster in order for Lavarnway to join the big club at any point.