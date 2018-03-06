Indians' Ryan Merritt: Competing for final rotation spot
Merritt is competing with Josh Tomlin for the final spot in the Indians' rotation, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Merritt was viewed as a long shot entering camp, and perhaps he still is, but Danny Salazar's shoulder injury has improved his odds. A 16th round pick in 2011, Merritt has struck out all of 13 batters in 31.2 innings at the big-league level and has averaged just 6.2 K/9 on the farm, but his ability to limit walks has helped him post a sub-3.50 ERA at virtually every stop. Chances are, Merritt will at least make some spot starts over the course of the 2018 season while also seeing some work out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Long shot to earn rotation spot•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Picks up win in Wednesday's nightcap•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Officially recalled for spot start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Will be recalled to start Wednesday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Sent back to minors following impressive start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuts down Royals on Friday•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...