Indians' Ryan Merritt: Nearing rehab assignment
Merritt (arm) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.
Merritt has been pitching at extended spring training over the past couple of weeks while he works his way back from a "tired arm" and a sore left knee. He's set to throw once more at extended spring training, and if everything goes off without a hitch, he'll be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate for a rehab stint.
