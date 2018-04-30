Merritt (arm) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.

Merritt has been pitching at extended spring training over the past couple of weeks while he works his way back from a "tired arm" and a sore left knee. He's set to throw once more at extended spring training, and if everything goes off without a hitch, he'll be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate for a rehab stint.