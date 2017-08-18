Merritt allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and one strikeout over 3.2 innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Twins.

Merritt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start the second game of a doubleheader and will likely be sent right back down. He didn't allow a single extra-base hit, but was ineffective at missing Minnesota's bats. Merritt's only other start of the season also came against the Twins back on June 17 and he fared similarly with two earned runs allowed on seven hits in four innings.