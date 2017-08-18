Indians' Ryan Merritt: Pulled in fourth inning Thursday
Merritt allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and one strikeout over 3.2 innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Twins.
Merritt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start the second game of a doubleheader and will likely be sent right back down. He didn't allow a single extra-base hit, but was ineffective at missing Minnesota's bats. Merritt's only other start of the season also came against the Twins back on June 17 and he fared similarly with two earned runs allowed on seven hits in four innings.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Will be recalled for Thursday start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Returns to big leagues•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Optioned to minors•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Serving as 26th man Saturday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Expects to be recalled as 26th man Saturday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...