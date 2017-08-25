Indians' Ryan Merritt: Recalled prior to Friday's start
Merritt was called up ahead of Friday's start against the Royals.
Merritt will make a spot start in the rotation following Danny Salazar's placement on the DL (elbow). During three appearances -- two starts -- in the majors this season, the southpaw has posted a 3.12 ERA and 1.73 WHIP while striking out three over 8.2 innings.
