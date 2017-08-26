Indians' Ryan Merritt: Sent back to minors following impressive start
Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
With Josh Tomlin (hamstring) expected to come off the DL before the end of the month, Merritt is no longer needed in the rotation, so he'll head back to Columbus after tossing 6.2 scoreless innings in a spot start against the Royals on Friday. He now owns a 1.76 ERA across 15.1 innings (four games, three starts), so expect him to return in a long-relief role in September after rosters expand.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuts down Royals on Friday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Recalled prior to Friday's start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Pulled in fourth inning Thursday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Will be recalled for Thursday start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...