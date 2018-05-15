Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shifted to 60-day DL
Merritt (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Neil Ramirez, who had his contract purchased in a corresponding move. Merritt has been sidelined all season and was recently shut down from throwing due to shoulder inflammation. While a concrete timetable for his return remains unclear, he'll now be sidelined at least until the end of May.
