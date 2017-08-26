Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuts down Royals on Friday
Merritt (1-0) picked up the win against the Royals on Friday, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three.
The left-hander looked more like last year's playoff hero than he had in his two previous big-league starts in 2017, firing 66 of 97 pitches for strikes and producing an eye-popping 11 groundball outs against only one flyball out. With Josh Tomlin (hamstring) set to come off the DL at the end of the month, however, Merritt will likely settle into a long-relief role over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Recalled prior to Friday's start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Pulled in fourth inning Thursday•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Will be recalled for Thursday start•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Shuttles back to minors•
-
Indians' Ryan Merritt: Returns to big leagues•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...