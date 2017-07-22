Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

A spot on the active roster needed to be cleared so that Danny Salazar could return from the disabled list Saturday, and Merritt wound up being the casualty. The 25-year-old only appeared once during his most recent cup of coffee in Cleveland, tallying a scoreless inning Friday evening. He'll continue to stretch out as a starter in the minors, but could be back in the majors soon if more bullpen help is needed.